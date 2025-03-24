Assam Assembly Adjourned Amid BJP-Congress Clash Over Deputy Speaker Attack

Guwahati: The Assam assembly on Monday witnessed an uproarious scene with the opposition comprising Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) registering a strong protest demanding action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for alleged attempt to assault opposition members and using abusive language during a heated debate in the House on March 21.

However, the ruling BJP also launched a counter protest alleging that Deputy Speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda just outside the House, leading to adjournment of the house.

The Congress legislators held a sit-in protest, before the session started, outside the Speaker's chamber in the Assembly building demanding action against Mr Kurmi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who himself led the treasury benches while countering the charges of opposition said, “I got a WhatsApp from deputy speaker that he was attacked by MLA Nurul Huda and he is now hospitalised. I request the Speaker to file a police case as it happened outside the House and then police will investigate it."

He said, "This will set a bad precedence that an indigenous tribal has been attacked inside the Assembly complex. This is going to be a big issue.”

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia condemned the incident, stating, “On Friday, Rupjyoti Kurmi rushed towards opposition MLAs in an attempt to assault them. He also threatened to be even more aggressive if interrupted. While disruptions are common in Assembly debates, physical aggression is unprecedented and unacceptable. We demand strict action against him.”

As part of the protest, Congress legislators wore black shirts, while AIUDF members attempted to bring bamboo structures inside the Assembly, claiming they were for self-protection against BJP MLAs. AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said, “BJP legislators move from their seats to attack us, and the Speaker does not ensure our safety. These bamboo structures were meant to shield us.” However, security personnel prevented them from bringing the structures inside.

Reacting to the CM's allegations, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia demanded a House Committee to investigate the matter instead of giving a police case as it was reported to take place inside the Assembly building.