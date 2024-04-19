Asaduddin Owaisi files nomination papers

Hyderabad: Four-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s teenage son took centrestage when his father and AIMIM chief filed his nomination papers for the fifth time on Friday. His son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi accompanied his father in a rally from Charminar to Hyderabad collector’s office.

Owaisi handed over the nomination papers to returning officer Anudeep Durishetty at the Hyderabad Collector office.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected an MP from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat for six consecutive terms till 2004. Asaduddin Owaisi's son, named after his father, is occasionally seen at the party meetings in Darussalam.

During the recent Assembly polls, it was speculated that MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son Dr Noor Uddin Owaisi, 26, who is an MD in anaesthesia, would enter the fray. However, the leadership decided to continue with the incumbent MLAs.

Before filing his nomination papers, Asaduddin Owaisi offered Jumah prayers at Mecca Masjid and took out a huge rally of thousands of his party workers till Madina, from where he drove to Hyderabad Collector Office in Lakdi-ka-Pool along with his party leaders.

MIM’s Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, former MLA Mumtaz Khan and Pathargatti corporator Sohail Quadri accompanied him.

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi carried out the door-to-door canvassing at Teegalkunta and Nawabsaheb Kunta under Bahadurpura Assembly constituency limits.