As campaigning intensifies, ‘psycho’ war heats up

Vijayawada: Word psycho has entered the mainstream politics in Andhra Pradesh, with political leaders freely using it to describe their opponents.



The word came into use with opposition leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and Pawan Kalyan using it against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.YSRC leaders, including the CM, then started retorting using the word against their opponents. Now, the word is free for all and entered common conversations as elections are starting to warm up.



Addressing media on Sunday, YSR Congress MLA Mohammad Abdul Hafeez Khan asked how Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has done so much good for people, can be a psycho.



“Does a psycho provide English-medium schools for children from poor families? Would the Jagan government have distributed books, clothes and shoes, apart from nutritious food under Jagananna Gorumudda to children,” the MLA asked.



He said it is very sad to see a 40-year-old veteran in politics Naidu and self-styled selfless Pawan using vulgar language against the Chief Minister, unable to digest the increasing support he is attracting from people.



Hafeez Khan maintained that Naidu and Pawan should tell people what they will do for the public, instead of engaging in personal attacks against Jagan.



He reminded that Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought into existence four ports, 10 fishing harbours, 17 new medical colleges and IT companies in the state. The CM has many plans for port-based townships. He has increased the GSDP and GDP in the last five years. Reports of the centre are proof of this.



The MLA went on to charge that real mental psychos are Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, who are spewing poison against the Chief Minister.



He referred to the alleged statement of TD NRI cell coordinator Komati Jayaram that non-resident Indians supporting Telugu Desam will spend money to ensure the victory of TD.



Hafeez Khan demanded that central and state election commissions file suo moto cases against such statements and initiate stern action against the TD NRI cell.

