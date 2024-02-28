Areas up to RRR to come under Hyderabad, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that HMDA limits should be extended beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), up to the Regional Ring Road (RRR), for continued development of the city.

“Radial roads should be constructed to connect the ORR with RRR. Top priority should be given to the creation of necessary infrastructure in the newly expanding surrounding municipalities in Hyderabad, along with the development of the city,” he said.

In a review meeting with MA&UD and HMDA on the day, Revanth Reddy directed officials to hire a consultant and prepare a Master Plan-2050 for Hyderabad and to consider areas under the ORR as a part of the city for the plan.

He asked officials to pay special focus to preserve waterbodies in HMDA limits and speed up land-pooling. Officials were asked to take the help of district collectors in land-pooling. Of 8,374 acres identified by the HMDA, 2,031 acres are under litigation.

The Chief Minister said HMDA land should be protected from encroachments and mapping of the land should be done digitally. He said that one IPS officer at the DIG level and two SP rank officers should be appointed and given the responsibility of protecting HMDA land. Measures should be taken to increase the income of HMDA by using its land, he said, calling for a focus on generating income through advertisements.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to survey whether the places given for community needs in the layouts of Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and other towns were under their control or had been encroached upon. He said that model schools must be set up at such spots and handed over to corporates, with at least 25 per cent free admissions for students from poorer sections.

Revanth Reddy also sought the development of areas surrounding the Hussainsagar a tourist spot, calling for world-class amenities to be set up on the stretch encompassing Ambedkar statue, NTR Park, Telangana Amarula Jyoti, PVNR Marg to Indira Park and Sanjeevayya Park. He asked officials to remove encroachments around Hussainsagar to promote the entire area as a tourist place for people to enjoy their leisure time.

“On the lines of Dubai, the development of a sky walkway, food stalls, children's amusement zone, greenery, landscape, etc, will also be developed,” he said.

He said that vehicular traffic could be banned on the entire stretch to promote it and directed officials to prepare models to turn Hyderabad into a big tourism project, in consultation with international agencies.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, principal secretary to CM V. Seshadri, special secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, principal secretary (MA&UD) Dana Kishore, principal secretary (R&B) Sreenivasa Raju and HMDA joint commissioner Amrapali Kata took part in the meeting.