AP Women's Panel seeks improved facilities for women at polling booths

Vijayawada: AP Women's Commission chairperson Gajjala Venkatalakshmi met with Chief Election Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena.

During the meeting, Venkatalakshmi requested the provision of separate queues, feeding rooms for mothers, emergency medical services, shelter, drinking water, ORS packets, and mobile toilets to cater to the needs of women, particularly those with infants, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Chief Election Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena acknowledged the importance of these requirements and assured Venkatalakshmi that positive action would be taken. He instructed the district election officers to make the necessary arrangements to meet these demands.

In addition to the improved facilities, Venkatalakshmi also sought the election commission's permission to allow the AP state women commission to meet with women victims and offer them support and consolation.