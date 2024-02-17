AP to have TD-JS government in 52 days: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed confidence that the countdown for downfall of the YSRC government has started, with TD-Jana Sena government coming to power in the next 52 days.

Addressing his “Raa Kadali Raa” public meeting held at Inkollu in Parchur constituency of Bapatla district on Saturday, he described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a person who has polluted politics.

The TD chief claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy is in a dilemma, as he is unable to find candidates for contesting the forthcoming polls.

He went on to declare that "Why not Pulivendula" is the TD slogan. He underlined that people are ready to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Our victory is assured even before the election,” he remarked.

Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in the AP Legislative Assembly that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Later, he went on to pronounce three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

“Now, he is saying that the fourth capital is Hyderabad,” he remarked.

The former chief minister protested that construction of Amaravati has been stopped. Had Amaravati been completed, the situation of the state would have been different, he maintained.

Naidu stated that had he acted in the same manner as Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing now, the current CM would not have dared to even step out of his house when the latter had been in Opposition.

Comparing the YSRC chief’s political tactics with his own, the former CM called Jagan Mohan Reddy a bacha (kid), compared to his (Naidu’s) political career.

He reiterated his commitment to serve the Telugu Nation, underprivileged and women of the state. He affirmed that no force can deter him from his mission to work for the people.

Naidu provided details of Babu Super 6 Guarantees, including ₹1,500 per month for women who have turned 18, ₹15,000 per year to every school-going child, three free gas cylinders, free travel for women on RTC buses and 20 lakh jobs for youth, apart from providing ₹3,000 as unemployment allowance per month under Yuvagalam Nidhi until they secure jobs.