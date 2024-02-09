AP to churn out 50,000 skilled workers per annum: Buggana

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has a potential to churn out 50,000 skilled workers per annum, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has claimed.

Addressing the National Skill Conclave organised by the state skill development corporation in collaboration with APAC News Network here on Friday, the minister noted that skill development hubs were created in ITIs and polytechnic colleges to impart skills to youths that would suit the industry’s requirements.

He also emphasized on the precision of the skill development programmes prevalent in developed countries like South Korea, Germany etc.

He said based on the best practices in vogue in vocational education, a cascading skill ecosystem has been established in AP for catering to the skilled manpower needs of the state.

The finance minister launched a logo for “The Cascading Skills Paradigm” – named ‘Bhavitha’ and ‘newSKILL’ newsletter for APSSDC.

Managing director of APSSDC, Vinod Kumar, spoke about the industrial and labour force scenario in AP. He said several initiatives are being taken by the state government to enhance the skill development among the youths.

City police commissioner Ravishankar Ayyanar stressed the importance of skill development for police personnel in combating cybercrime. He said the police department would be collaborating with APSSDC for upgrading the skills of its personnel.

Chief executive officer of Kia Motors India, Kob Dong Lee, said more jobs could be created by imparting new skills to youths. He said Kia is partnering with the AP government in this field.

Founding vice chancellor of Maharashtra State Skill University, Apoorva Palkar, said his could create three lakh jobs for the rural youths by helping them acquire new skills. The university came into being 18 months ago.

The AP government signed six MoUs -- with Arizona State University & Thunderbird Global Management, TrustedJobs, Tatvik Ayurveda, TNAI, GUVI and RCPSDC – for skill development to the state’s youths.