AP: Surya Rao Joined YSRC in Presence of YS Jagan

Vijayawada: In a significant political shift in Andhra Pradesh, former minister Gollapalli Surya Rao joined the YSRC shortly after he quit the Telugu Desam.

The joining ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli. Jagan Mohan Reddy warmly welcomed Gollapalli into the party fold and draped him with the party's shawl.

A short while ago, Surya Rao sent his resignation letter to TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He was upset as the TD denied him a ticket to contest the elections from Rajole constituency, which goes to the Jana Sena as part of the TD-JS alliance.

Surya Rao held discussions with YSRC party’s regional coordinator for Godavari districts and MP, P.V. Mithun Reddy, along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani. He is likely to be fielded as YSRC nominee from Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Surya Rao said the TD ditched him after he selflessly served the party for a decade. “There are three reserved constituencies --Amalapuram, P Gannavaram and Razole in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district -- out of which Amalapuram and Razole were given to the Jana Sena. “I hoped to get the P Gannavaram seat, but the TD allocated it to Saripella Rajesh Kumar,” he said.

Surya Rao had requested the TD to accommodate him in another constituency or post. “Chandrababu Naidu did not give due respect to me,” he said.

“I strived hard for strengthening the TD, but the TD high command did not recognise my efforts. Meanwhile, the YSRC invited me and I joined in the party. I would work hard for the YSRC to bring it to power again,” he said.