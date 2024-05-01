AP polls: Commoners working as star campaigners for YSRC

Amid the popular trend of enlisting film stars and celebrities as star campaigners for elections, the YSR Congress has adopted a reverse model – of introducing commoners as the party’s main campaigners.Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as YSRC chief, has taken this decision, a historic first in the country.The commoners will campaign with top guns of the YSRC, including the CM himself, stalwarts like Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, V Vijayasai Reddy, Md Abdul Hafeez Khan and others in the present state-wide election campaign.The YSRC has submitted a list of 12 commoners to the Election Commission, designating them as YSRC’s official ‘Star Campaigners' for the polls. The party said these 12 will represent each and every one of the approximate 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh.At a broader level, the YSRC believes that every person in the state is its ‘star campaigner’. These individuals, hailing from humble backgrounds, will campaign for the party on the ground and help propagate Jagan Mohan Reddy’s messages till the last mile.Notably, even before the ‘Siddham’ campaign, Jagan Reddy had said, “My star campaigners are the ordinary people, and I don’t want anyone else to campaign for me or the party.” He slammed the Opposition for stitching unholy alliances and trying to get as many film stars, influencers etc on board to campaign for them. Throughout his visits to various constituencies as part of the Siddham and Memantha Siddham campaigns, the CM sought blessings from the beneficiaries, whom he called his Star Campaigners, who he expects would go door-to-door in the coming days and help him have a resounding victory.Out of the twelve YSRC star campaigners, four are homemakers, two are farmers, one is an auto driver, one a tailor and four are former government volunteers.Star campaigner Pandalaneni Sivaprasad, Avanigadda constituency, Krishna district, hails from a simple family of farmers; Katari Jagadish, Anakapalli constituency, Anakapalli district, runs a roadside shop sewing seat covers for two-wheelers; Anantha Lakshmi, Rajahmundry city constituency, East Godavari district campaigns in her village. Through Jagananna Chedodu, a neighbour set up a clothing shop that supports her family.Syed Anwar, Nellore Rural, Nellore district, is another of Jagan’s star campaigners. Challa Eswari, Mylavaram constituency, NTR District, worked as a government volunteer. They are all eager to campaign for the YSRC and CM Jagan.Eswari was all praises for CM Jagan’s commitment to uplift every poor person in the state and for his focus on women's empowerment. She highlighted the ease of accessing government services, citing the swift issuance of caste certificates under the Jagananna Suraksha programme.Eswari hails CM Jagan's vision for the state. She has seen families in her cluster starting successful businesses with the financial support they received from state government schemes. She believes he runs a people's government where the downtrodden and the underprivileged were prioritized for governmental support and care.