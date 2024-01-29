AP People Looking for Change: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: AP BJP president D. Purandeswari said that the people were looking for a change of guard in the state.

While taking part in a meeting held here on Monday on preparing a series of poll strategies for all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha segments, she called upon the people to be prepared to support a party which would seek their welfare and development.

Referring to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre which was providing good governance in the last 10 years without facing any bad remarks, she said that the people of AP were also noticing how the state was benefitted.

Attributing credit to the BJP government for successfully carrying out the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya recently in a grand manner and providing honest rule with no criticism of any involvement of family rule so far, she urged the people in AP to support the party in the upcoming polls in the state.

She turned critical on the ruling party for practising vote bank politics in the guise of public welfare and said that the people were looking for a political party with an able leader to lead the state in the path of development and progress in the upcoming polls.