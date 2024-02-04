AP Is Seen as a Cowardly State As Local Parties Are Afraid of Modi: Congress

Visakhapatnam: Congress leader Priyanka Dandi says her party, Left and AAP are the only ones who are fighting bravely against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state of Andhra. Priyanka opined Telugu pride went down due to the local political parties in AP and the whole country is laughing at Andhra.

She said, “Once Andhra means the whole country used to look up because of the strong leaders in our state. Now political leaders are bowing down to Modi and Andhra Pradesh is seen as a cowardly state that is afraid of Modi.

Priyanka Dandi sat on a one-day hunger strike at the Steel Porata Committee's Deeksha site at the Kurmannapalem in front of the Steel Plant gate on Saturday. While speaking to reporters, she said, “All the people's representatives in North Andhra should resign, especially if BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao resigns, Modi will know the pain of RINL privatisation.