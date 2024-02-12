AP IPS association refutes allegations on police transfers

Vijayawada: The IPS Officers Association‘s Andhra Pradesh Chapter has refuted allegations against the transfers of certain IPS officers. These transfers were recently notified by the AP government.The association warned that civil and criminal action would be initiated against those who make baseless allegations.

IPSOAAPC secretary RK Meena said in a media release here on Monday, “It is noted with deep displeasure that repeated, irresponsible and baseless allegations against the transfers of certain IPS officers turn out to be news, which is totally false.”

“While it is the prerogative of the state government to transfer and post IPS officers as per administrative exigencies, the current round of transfers was also taken up owing to the upcoming elections and in order to comply with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, such as the tenure in a revenue district, amount of service left before superannuation and so on.”

“The Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers Association places on record its anguish and strongly condemns such statements which demoralise the police force and undermine the selfless service, hard work and sacrifices of the entire force that works ceaselessly day and night to ensure public safety, peace and tranquillity.”

“In this regard, the concerned IPS officers would individually be initiating appropriate, civil and criminal action against the wrongdoers.”

“If any person is aggrieved by the actions of the police department as part of their lawful duty, he may seek clarification from the concerned officials; and if still unsatisfied, he may opt for any legal recourse available, which could then be appropriately answered by the police department,” Meena said in the statement.