AP elections witness fusion of politics, music and movies

As Andhra Pradesh gears up for the elections, a new trend in campaigning has emerged through a blend of themes from cinema, music and politics.

In a bid to sway public opinion and capture voter attention, political leaders have turned to silver screen and musical platforms to propagate their narratives. Movies and songs depicting the lives and ideologies of political leaders are the latest tools in the arsenal for election campaigns.

The success of films like Yatra in the 2019 elections in which former chief minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was depicted forms the backdrop. Political parties and leaders are once again leveraging the cinematic medium to put their messages across to the voters.

The trend has taken a new turn with the release of movies such as Rajdhani focusing on the contentious Amaravati issue, and Mahanayakudu, which supports the TD government.

Similarly, movies like Yatra 2, Vyooham and Shapadham have been released to boost the image of the YSRC government. These delve into pivotal political moments and personalities including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s struggles and TD chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

The movie, Yatra, was a success at the box office in 2019, but subsequent releases such as Yatra 2, Vyooham, Mahanayakudu, Rajdhani and Shapadham failed to cause a mass frenzy.

Despite this, political parties associated with these films attempted to promote them. Both the TD and the YSRC are capitalising on these movies by spreading their dialogues and songs in an appealing manner.

Even the Chief Minister himself using phrases like Kurchi Madthapetti reflects how political leaders are adopting trends to appeal to voters.

Parties have also ventured into the realm of music, releasing songs that encapsulate their ideologies and tease their opponents.

Anthems like Yellow Singam for the TD and Ravali Ravali Jagan Anna Ravali for the YSRC have gained traction among supporters, while tracks like Psycho Povali Cycle Ravali and Babu O Chandrababu add a musical dimension to political discourse, sometimes with a touch of satire.

The utilisation of movies and songs in political campaigning signals a shift towards innovative strategies to captivate and engage the electorate. With social media amplifying the reach of such content, political leaders are increasingly leveraging new technologies to influence public opinion and secure votes.

However, amidst the entertainment and catchy tunes, questions arise about the intent behind these productions. Are these movies and songs merely forms of entertainment, or are they strategically designed to sway public opinion and manipulate perceptions?

Whether these mediums will serve as platforms for genuine political discourse or mere tools of manipulation remains to be seen.