AP Elections: Jagan Gives Route Map to Meet Voters Five Times

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as YSRC president has asked party leaders to activate the party at booth level by making good use of the 45 days’ time still left for the 2024 elections.

“Each of you should meet the voters at booth level for at least five times before the elections,” he said and stressed that this time it would be a class war, not a caste war.



The CM was addressing an election strategy meeting of YSRC cadres, styled as Memu Siddham-Maa Polling Booth Siddham (We Are Ready, Our Polling Booth is Ready) on Tuesday. He said the finalisation of the YSRC candidates was almost over for all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRC government’s welfare schemes benefited 87 per cent of the households, including the 93.29 per cent in Kuppam. “This election is not going to be a caste war. It’s going to be a class war. I want you all to go to every household and say that if Jagan Mohan Reddy is there, the welfare schemes will continue; and if they don’t vote for the YSRC, all the welfare schemes will stop,” he said.



Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a route map on the poll preparedness to the party cadre, in which party MLAs, regional and constituency coordinators, district and mandal unit presidents and constituency, mandal and secretariat-level conveners from all 175 Assembly constituencies attended.



He claimed that YSRC was the only party that has credibility among the people as it has implemented 99 per cent of its election promises.



“TD president Chandrababu Naidu had defaulted on his promises to the people on farm loan waiver of `87, 612 crore and he threw the party manifesto into the dustbin after the 2014 elections. TD faced a humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections because of this,” he said.



The CM said he rejected the party leaders’ advice to promise a farm loan waiver. “This is not practical for implementation,” he said.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said that as the party president, he would only make promises that could be implemented. “Our government has disbursed `Rs 2,55,000 crore via DBT, by way of welfare schemes that were implemented in full transparency in the last 58 months.



“Out of this, Rs 1,400 crore was disbursed to 83,000 families in Kuppam constituency alone, which has 87, 000 households. He asked the party cadre to tell the people that 93.23 per cent of the people in Kuppam constituency have benefited from the welfare schemes. “This is proof that there was no bias in the way we implemented these,” he said.



The Chief Minister asked them to ensure that the booth level activists work like an army to make a clean sweep of all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections.



He asserted, “The booth level committees should play a more proactive role meeting the people at least five times before the elections. The cadre should explain about the welfare benefits the people have received through DBT and non-DBT schemes in the last 57 months and seek their blessings.”



Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, “I’ve done whatever I could. Now it is your turn. I want you all to win. Go to every household with full confidence. Tell them that we did good for the poor, and now we need your support. Remember our target is 175/175.”

