AP Bhavan Properties Division Dispute Between TS, AP Resolved

HYDERABAD: The long pending dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the division of AP Bhavan properties in Delhi has been resolved. The Union home ministry issued orders on Saturday allocating 8.245 acres to Telangana state and 11.535 acres to AP after both states arrived at a consensus.

During the discussions, the Telangana state government had proposed 8.245 acres, which comprises three acres in Sabari block and 5.245 acres in Pataudi House to Telangana. It proposed 11.536 acres to AP, comprising 5.781 acres in Godavari and Swarnamukhi blocks, 3.59 acres in Nursing Hostel and 2.396 acres in Pataudi House.

The AP government gave consent to the TS proposals — listed as Option G — facilitating resolution of the dispute that arose during bifurcation in June 2014.

The stand-off over the division of AP Bhavan properties began when the BRS and TD governments were in power between 2014 and 2019.

Then Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote a letter to Centre in June 2016 demanding transfer the entire AP Bhavan property, stating that the land belonged to the erstwhile Hyderabad state under the Nizams.

Rao stated that the AP Bhavan as well as Hyderabad House, which is now in possession of the Centre, were located on land bought by the government of the Nizam of Hyderabad prior to independence.

Since only the buildings at this site were constructed with the common resources of Andhra Pradesh, the TS government would compensate AP to the extent of its share in the book value of these buildings in the ratio of population between the two states in exchange for the transfer of property, the BRS government had stated.

Rao had stated that the erstwhile Nizam government had obtained 18.18 acres from the Government of India in three bits in 1917, 1928 and 1936 on payment as per the records of the then Foreign and Political Department of Government of India.

Hyderabad House and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavan are situated on these land parcels. The Centre later took over

Hyderabad House and land of 7.56 acres in Pataudi House and 1.21 acres in Nursing Institute was allotted to the undivided AP government.

The AP government strongly opposed Rao's contentions and demanded proportionate division of AP Bhavan based on population ratio.

After the Congress government took over in December 2023, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewed the issue with officials and made a fresh proposal on division of properties of AP Bhavan and submitted it to union home ministry. The ministry obtained consent of both the states and settled the dispute permanently.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of the Telugu states, Lalit Kapoor, deputy secretary, Union ministry of home affairs, said, "I am directed to enclose herewith the minutes of the meeting held under the chairmanship of DG (Awards), Ministry of Home Affairs, on March 11 with the representatives of Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) and Telangana (GoTS) on division of properties of AP Bhavan. The Minutes also record the subsequent consent of both the state governments to Option G. With this, the issue of division of properties of AP Bhavan between the states of AP and Telangana stands resolved."



