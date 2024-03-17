AP Assembly, LS Polls on May 13, Vote Counting on June 4

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will go for a single-day poll on May 13 for people to elect their 175 MLAs and 25 Lok Sabha members. The choice of the state’s 4.09 crore electors will be known on June 4, when the counting of votes will be taken up.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the gazette notification for the conduct of simultaneous Assembly and Parliament elections will be issued on April 18.

The last date for filing of nominations will be April 25. Scrutiny of nominations will be on April 26. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 29. Polling will be held on May 13, counting of votes on June 4 and the entire election procedure will be completed before June 6.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said the ECI has provided an optional “Absentee Voters” facility for persons with disabilities, senior citizens above the age of 85 years, employees of essential services and Covid suspect / affected voters.

After following the due procedure, a polling team will visit the house of these persons with a voting compartment and receive their vote in it, maintaining complete secrecy.

Mukesh Kumar said contestants with criminal antecedents will have to publish such information in newspapers and broadcast on TV channels on three occasions during their campaign. Political parties are also required to upload on their website detailed information regarding contestants with pending criminal cases.

The CEO announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect forthwith. “No new policy decisions can be announced by the state government or the Union government. However, existing schemes and works can continue. In case of any necessity for an announcement, prior permission must be obtained from ECI,” he underlined.

Mukesh Kumar assured to ensure strict monitoring of election expenditure and any violations during the elections. He disclosed that seizures up to March 11, 2024 are worth ₹164.35 crore in terms of liquor, drugs / narcotics, precious metals, freebies and other items, against seizures worth ₹75.2 crore during the 2019 general elections.

The CEO said there will be close vigil on distribution of cash, liquor and other freebies to influence voters. Stern action will be taken against those indulging in these acts, he said.

Of the 175 Assembly constituencies, 29 are reserved for SCs and seven for STs. Among the Lok Sabha constituencies, four are reserved for SCs and one for STs.

Mukesh Kumar assured that Electors Photo Identity Cards (RPICs) will be distributed to all voters by end of March.

The polling stations will have assured minimum facilities, like drinking water, toilets and a ramp for persons with disabilities.