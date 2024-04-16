Annie Raja Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Campaign with Massive Roadshow in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led Left Democratic Front responded to Rahul Gandhi’s whirlwind tour of Wayanad with a massive roadshow and public meeting in support of party candidate Annie Raja.

Thousands of supporters waving party flags took part in the roadshow on Tuesday evening to support Annie Raja, who was flanked by CPM politburo member Brinda Karat and state secretary Binoy Viswam.

Top Left leaders including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo member Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and CPI general secretary D. Raja have landed in Kerala to scale up the campaign for LDF candidates.

In Kannur, Yechury lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Left of being soft on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. “He should first take care of his party from where many leaders are crossing over to the BJP,” he said.

Yechury’s response came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s frontal attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM for not attacking Narendra Modi. At a public meeting in Kozhikode on Monday, the Congress leader wondered why the ED was not acting tough against the Kerala Chief Minister when other Opposition leaders including the Delhi Chief Minister and former Jharkhand chief minister were being questioned and put in jail.

Rahul Gandhi, however, toned down his stand on the Left at his public rally on Tuesday. “We have ideological differences with the Left parties. But despite differences of opinion and ideas, the LDF workers are also our family members,” he said while addressing people during a roadshow in Malappuram district.

Yechury who stepped up the attack on the BJP said the forthcoming elections were crucial for safeguarding and protecting democracy and constitution. “Modi’s guarantee is nothing but zero guarantee,” he said.

With less than 10 days left for the polls, the LDF is all set to raise the momentum of the campaign. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading the LDF campaign addressing three public meetings in each of the 20 constituencies.