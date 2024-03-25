Chennai: The state police booked a case against fisheries minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent meeting of the DMK workers.

The Meignanapuram police registered the case against Mr Radhakrishanan under Section 294 B of the IPC (uttering obscene words in public) based on a complaint by the BJP Thoothukudi south district president R. Sidhrangathan.

The minister made the remarks against Mr Modi at a meeting held at Thandapathu in Tuticorin district on March 22, he said. “Immediately, I preferred a complaint with the district election officer and collector demanding appropriate action against the state minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan petitioned the chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo seeking stringent action against Mr Radhakrishnan.