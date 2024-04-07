Anil Kumar Yadav Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

Hyderabad: Newly-elected Congress Rajya Sabha member from the Congress,

Congress leader Mandadi Anil Kumar Yadav took oath of office as Rajya Sabha member on Saturday in a ceremony presided over by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Anil Kumar Yadav, son of former Lok Sabha member M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, entered Parliament for the first time.

Anjan Kumar Yadav had represented the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency twice from the Congress, in 2004 and 2009. Anil Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress president from 2015 to 2020, was an aspirant for the Secunderabad Assembly seat in the recent Assembly polls but was denied the ticket. Anjan Kumar Yadav contested from Musheerabad but lost to the BRS.

Anil Kumar Yadav and Renuka Chowdhury from the Congress, along with Vaddiraju Ravichandra of the BRS were elected unopposed.