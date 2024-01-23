Andhra Pradesh has 4.08 crore electors

The Election Commission of India released the SSR-2024. The total number of electors are 4,08,07,256, of which males comprise 2,00,74,322 and females 2,07,29,452 and the third gender is 3,482.

The total number of voters as per the draft roll prepared under the Special Summary Revision-2024 is 4,02,21,450 - as against the 3,99,84,868 voters as per final roll under SSR-2023.

The final roll of voters (electors) including overseas and service electors under SSR-2024 is 4,08,07,256. The number of new electors added after the draft roll 2024 to the final roll under SSR 2024 is 22,38,952.



The number of electors in the age group of 18-19 years is 8,13,544. The number of voters deleted after the final roll, 2023, to the draft roll under SSR-2024 is 16,52,422. They belonged to categories like expired-5.84 lakh, shifted-8.47 lakh and duplicate-2.20 lakh. The net change of voters from draft roll 2023 to final roll 2024 is 5,86,530.



Moreover, the voter to population ratio is 722, gender ratio is 1,036 and the total number of polling stations is 46,165.



ECI said as many as 22,38,952 inclusions were done during the SSR, 2024 period. Some voters especially in the age group of 18-19 years should still be added as per the population statisticsThe process of addition of such voters will continue in a campaign mode as there would be continuous updating.



As complaints were received on issues related to bulk filing of forms from certain constituencies, 70 FIRs were filed against those involved in filing Form-7 applications against the eligible voters under relevant sections of IPC, RP Act and IT Act.



District-wise total number of cases with regard to Assembly segments include: Nellore-8, Bapatla-16, Nandyal-1, Anantapur-4, Konaseema-3, Kakinada-23, Annamayya-2, Srikakulam-2, Tirupati-10 and Guntur-1.



State chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said in a release here that a special cell would be set up from Wednesday in the CEO’s office to deal with the objections from political parties. Parties were requested to file their objections, if any, online as per RP Act, 1950 and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and send the papers to the special cell.



Voters are requested to check their names and polling stations in the final roll. In case they do not find their name, they can still file the Form-6 for inclusion. ECI would ensure all eligible are given an opportunity to enroll as voters and all applications would be expeditiously disposed of before the election, the CEO added.



District-wise total number of electors: Srikakulam-18,76,010, Vizianagaram-15,46,521, Manyam-7,77,764, Alluri Sitarama Raju-7,61,538, Visakhapatnam-19,46,224, Anakapalli-12,77,512, Kakinada-15,99,857, Konaseema-15,11,301, East Godavari-16,06,475, West Godavari-14,62,189, Eluru-16,25,093, Krishna-15,18,826, NTR-16,75,381, Guntur-17,71,105, Bapatla-12,80,396, Palnadu-17,14,127, Prakasam-18,06,521, Nellore-19,08,498, Kurnool-20,16,396, Nandyal-13,74,897, Anantapur-19,96,637, Sathya Sai-13,92,992, YSR-16,18,887, Annamayya-14,04,093, Chittoor-15,58,091 and Tirupati-17,79,925.