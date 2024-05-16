Andhra post-poll violence: EC directs MHA to retain 25 companies of central forces post counting

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Union home ministry to retain 25 companies of central forces in Andhra Pradesh even after counting of votes on June 4 following post-poll violence in the state as it conveyed its displeasure to the state chief secretary and the police chief over the incidents. In a statement, the EC said "without mincing any words", it directs the chief secretary and the director general of police to ensure that such violence is not repeated and all SPs to be tasked with take pre-emptive measures to avoid such a situation in future.

The poll authority had summoned chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and DGP Harish Gupta to Nirvanchan Sadan here to seek "personal explanation" over the incidents of violence reported on Monday and Tuesday.

"The Commission decided to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to retain the 25 CAPF (central armed police force) companies in Andhra Pradesh for 15 days after counting, to control any violence after declaration of results," the poll panel said.

It said the state government had requested that central forces be retained for 15 days post counting.

Post-poll violence was reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday where Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held simultaneously on Monday.

The leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have levelled allegations against each other for the incidents.