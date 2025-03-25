Amit Shah terms J&K outfits’ breaking off ties with Hurriyat as ‘victory of Modi’s vision’

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has termed the breaking off ties with separatist All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) by two Jammu and Kashmir political outfits as a “victory” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision” and urged other constituents of the amalgam to shun separatism and come forward to strengthen the country’s unity.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K,” Mr. Shah claimed in a post on ‘X’ on Tuesday.

Elaborating, he said, “Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.”

A day ago, a senior lawyer Muhammad Shaffi Reshi who headed a faction of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement (JKDM) and was known for his proximity to separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani had announced his complete disengagement from separatism and pledged his loyalty to India and its constitution.

“I have nether any inclination towards nor any sympathy for the ideology of the APHC as it has failed to acknowledge the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he had said in a statement here, adding, “Any use of my name by anyone, in connection with JKDM, APHC, any of its factions or constituents, or any other entity pursuing a separatist or similar agenda, shall be subject to legal action.” Earlier another Kashmiri outfit J&K People’s Movement had walked out of the Hurriyat Conference. Its leader Shahid Saleem Mir in a statement here said, "I am a loyal citizen of India and both my organisation and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India.”

In September last year, Syed Salim Gilani, a former functionary of the Hurriyat Conference had quit the separatist camp to join mainstream politics. Mr. Gilani who headed the J&K National Party, a constituent of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference faction, had after joining the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the J&K Assembly elections, on being asked about the radical change in his political outlook, told this newspaper, “We can’t continue to make people eat and drink freedom; we can’t make them to wear freedom. They are facing many problems in their day to day lives. hile they want a solution to the Kashmir issue, they also want employment. They want their everyday life problems to be addressed too.”

Earlier this month, the Home Ministry has declared two mass-based constituents of separatist Hurriyat Conference (Mirwaiz) as “unlawful associations” and banned them under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, for a period of five years each on the plea that they are involved in activities that threaten India’s sovereignty, integrity and security.

The organisations- J&K Awami (People’s) Action Committee (AAC) and J&K Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (IUM) headed by Kashmir’s chief Muslim preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shia cleric and politician Moulvi Masroor Abbas Ansari, respectively- were also accused of propagating anti-India narratives, mobilizing funds for separatist movements, and inciting violence in J&K.

The Mirwaiz, however, contested the MHA’s charge and had said that his organisation completely believes in nonviolent resistance and seeks a resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and deliberation. Mr. Ansari had while strongly condemning the “unjustified and unfair” ban claimed that his organization has advocated the aspirations and rights of the people of J&K “through completely peaceful, non-violent and democratic means and seeks a permanent and lasting solution to the problems of people”.

The MHA’s decision to ban AAC and IUM has been seen as part of its broader crackdown on organizations accused of fostering separatism and terrorism in J&K. Since February 2019, the Centre has banned a dozen separatist militant and political parties and groups in J&K after declaring them as unlawful associations under the UAPA.