Amit Shah: Naxalism Rooted Out After Modi Become Third Time PM

NIZAMABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah said that after Narendra Modi become Prime Minister for the third time will root out Naxalism from India. Modi had succeeded to control the terrorism in the country, he said. Despite, few parts of Chhattisgarh, naxalism from Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha rooted out, he said. For the integrated development and welfare of the poor, people should vote for Lotus to elect Modi as PM for the third time, he urged.

As part of the Parliament election campaign, Amit Shah addressed a public meeting here at Government Giriraj college ground on Sunday on behalf of BJP MP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri. The Union home minister said that Modi controlled the terrorism successfully. After the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Modi gave fitting lesson to Pakistan by conducting surgical strikes, he said. He said that Congress, BRS parties always appease the Muslims for vote bank politics. Congress leaders were afraid of MIM party and its chief Owaisi for vote bank politics, he criticised.

