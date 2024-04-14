Ambedkar showed us power of education: CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the ‘Architect of Indian Constitution’ Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on Sunday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said that Dr Ambedkar has shown us the power of education to eradicate social evils.

“Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a visionary who wielded the weapon of education to eradicate untouchability in society. It is not only for the state but also for the country that our government has set up a 206-foot Statue of Social Justice in Vijayawada to be remembered by future generations while enhancing respect for Ambedkar ji, who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. Tributes to the great man on his birth anniversary today,” Jagan wrote in his X post.

As the nation paid huge tributes to the legendary leader on his Jayanti, the ruling YSRC remembered the ‘Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution’. Through a video message, the party expressed how the Jagan-led state government was making every effort to fulfil the vision of Ambedkar. Recently, the Chief Minister unveiled the tallest statue of Ambedkar named the ‘Statue of Social Justice’ at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada.