Allied with Jana Sena for AP’s Future: Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has justified his party’s poll alliance with Jana Sena, saying this is for the better future of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Srikakulam as a part of his `Raa Kadali Raa’ on Monday, Naidu said the alliance, approved by the people, wanted to get rid of the YSRC government.

“We also announced the first list of candidates based on the public opinion, which is more reliable than surveys. We got responses from 1.3 crore phone calls, based on which the best among the names were selected,’’ Naidu said.

He said Srikakulam district has been the bastion of Telugu Desam and recalled the services of Kinjarapu Yerranaidu, whose contributions to the party has been immense.

Blaming the ruling party for all the ills of AP, Naidu said it was he who initiated the Bhogapuram airport project and the Bhavanapadu sea port works, but the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government changed its name to Mulapeta port to take its full credit.

He said the ruling party did nothing except involving itself in land grabbing and such other activities.

“Visakhapatnam was a financial capital of the state but the YSRC government converted it into a ganja hub,’’ Naidu said.

He said all the companies including Lulu left Visakhapatnam due to pressure from the YSRC and the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was unable to prevent the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and could not give land for the new railway zone project.

Promising development, Naidu said he would change the future of AP if voted to power.