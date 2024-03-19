Alliance of BJP, TD, JS not New, Same ‘Drama’ Started After Ten Years

Vijayawada: Government Adviser and YSRC general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the poll alliances between the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP is not new and the same “drama” has restarted after ten years.





Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said all the promises made ten years ago by this alliance were forgotten and the three parties divorced and separated. “Chandrababu had severely insulted Prime Minister Modi after the two parted company. Leaders of the three parties are now targeting chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of telling the people what they will do.”Ramakrishna Reddy said, ”A leader must have unwavering honesty. Some 87 per cent of the families have benefited under Jagan's government. That is why the people have owned him.”He said state Congress chief YS Sharmila can contest the election from anywhere. "We don't need to care about that because the Congress party got less votes than Nota last time."Ramakrishna Reddy objected to the criticism of the police for “lack of proper security” for the Praja Galam meeting. He said the leaders of the three parties were responsible for the failure in the crowd management there.“People should also be told why these three parties broke up. They had made 600 promises and how many of these had been implemented? Why did they cheat people in the name of the farmer loan waiver and Dwacra loan waiver? The alliance parties are thinking that they can easily cheat the people of AP,” he stated.