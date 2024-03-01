All welfare sops and reforms will stop if TD returns to power: Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took Telugu Desam president Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son Pawan Kalyan to task on Friday for opposing reforms in the education sector.

The people should realise that all welfare programmes and reforms would stop if Naidu is back in power, the Chief Minister told a public meeting during the release of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena at Pamarru in Krishna district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Naidu for his “obstructionist” attitude against the welfare and education of children from poor families.

He said, "If we don't bring revolutionary changes in education, the children of labourers will end up as labourers. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan want their own children to learn English and handle tabs, but they don't want poor children to have the same privilege. Look at their feudalistic mindset. Chandrababu & Co. are waging a war against us as we are trying to do good for our children. It is unfortunate that Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media have declared a war on the reforms in education.”

“Chandrababu's vision seems to align more with Narayana and Chaitanya educational institutes."

“In the educational sector, we are facing a class war from the feudalists led by Naidu and his supporters. Chandrababu Naidu never paid attention towards education reforms and instead he weakened the government school systems in order to promote corporate schools like Narayana and Chaitanya,” the Chief Minister said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people to be wary of the “evil designs” of Naidu and his supporters.

The CM said, “Unlike during the TD rule, the government has brought more students into the purview of Vidya Deevena to prevent families from falling into debt trap. The scheme covers 93 per cent of the students pursuing professional courses.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to become his soldiers and stand by him in the coming days if they felt they were benefited by various welfare schemes of the YSRC government.

Some of the students who benefitted from JVD also spoke. MLA Kyle Anil Kumar, district collector Raja Babu and senior officials participated in the programme.