All-party meet on July 21 for Parliament monsoon session

New Delhi: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins next Monday, the government has convened an all-party meeting on July 21. The meeting, which will be held at 11 am on Sunday, has been called by parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, the ministry said in a statement.

This will be Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's first time at the customary session-eve meeting of floor leaders from all parties, if he attends it. The Trinamul Congress (TMC) said no representatives from the party will attend the meeting as July 21 is observed by the party as Martyrs' Day.

TMC's parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien wrote to Rijiju and informed him that his party will not be able to attend the meet.

“For 30 years now, July 21 has been observed as Martyrs' Day in Bengal in honour of our 13 colleagues who were unlawfully killed in a police firing on the day in 1993. In this context, all MPs of the TMC, including myself, will be in our home state to mark the day along with other party colleagues. Therefore, no MP will be able to attend the meeting," O'Brien said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 22 and will conclude on August 12. The Union Budget will be presented on July 23.

The first Parliament session after the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha witnessed the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders raising issues like the recent Neet controversy, Manipur situation, and price rise, among others, resulting in uproars and adjournments.

Protests were also witnessed in both Houses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.