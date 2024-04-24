All MIM leaders rally behind Owaisi

Hyderabad: In a major setback to BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha, senior AIMIM leaders, who were speculated to have rebelled against their party leadership, supported their party chief and Hyderabad candidate Asaduddin Owaisi.

The three former MIM legislators — Mumtaz Khan, Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Moazam Khan — were denied the party tickets during the Assembly elections. However, they have been actively campaigning for Asaduddin Owaisi after he filed his nomination papers.

Mumtaz Khan, who was five-time MLA from Yakutpura and one-time MLA from Charminar, was expecting an MLA ticket either for him or his son but he was left disappointed after the party did neither. Subsequently, he expressed his disappointment and got invitations from other parties in an attempt to dent the Owaisi vote bank.

Unlike Mumtaz Khan, Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Moazam Khan never expressed their dissent against their party chief even after they were not allowed to contest the Assembly elections.“From filing nominations to campaigning, these three senior leaders are standing by the party,” said an AIMIM senior leader.

Apart from the AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and the BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha, the Congress’ candidate Sameer Waliullah and the BRS’ Gaddam Srinivas Yadav are contesting from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The AIMIM’s local rival Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has yet not announced its candidate by Wednesday evening even though the date of nomination ends on April 25.

