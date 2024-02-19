All BJP CMs To Participate in Vijay Sankalp Yatra

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers from all BJP-ruled states and some Union Ministers will take part in the `Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras’, slated to take off in five towns in the state on February 20.

The yatra will pass through all the 119 Assembly segments in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies before culminating on March 1. The party hopes to reach one crore people.

Apart from five specially designed vehicles, five ‘dhoom dham’ vehicles, 20 publicity vehicles, and sound and light vehicles will be used during the yatra. Cultural teams will spread the party ideals and achievements of the Narendra Modi government through the ‘dhoom dham’ vehicles, while publicity vehicles will be used to mobilize people for the yatra.

Yatra in-charge Dugyala Pradeep Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that the five starting points will be Bhainsa, Tandur, Bhuvanagiri, Bhadrachalam and Makhtal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma will take part in the first day at Bhainsa while his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant will be at Tandur.

Senior leaders from the state, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Dr K. Laxman, Bandi Sanjay, and others will take part in the yatra for at least two days. Each main vehicle will address at least four road shows, covering at least two Assembly segments on each day.

Before the yatra's commencement, Kishan Reddy and all leaders will be present during the puja of vehicles at Bhagya Laxmi mandir near Charminar.