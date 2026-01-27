Only Didi Can Counter Onslaught Of BJP In India: Akhilesh After Meeting Mamata

Kolkata : Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and lauded the TMC supremo for her "courage in countering BJP's onslaughts". The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, along with his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, held a meeting with Banerjee at state secretariat 'Nabanna' here.

"Only 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) can counter the onslaught of the BJP in this country," Yadav, flanked by the Bengal chief minister, told reporters after the meeting.

"Attempts are being made to implement the NRC in the garb of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and harass people," he alleged, referring to the experience of the roll revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 2.89 crore voters were deleted from the draft rolls.

Yadav's meeting with Banerjee lasted around 40 minutes.

"We will extend full support to Mamata Banerjee in her fight to save democracy," he said.