AIUDF announces candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Assam’s third largest party, on Saturday announced its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has announced to contest three of the 14 parliamentary seats in the state. These are western Assam’s Dhubri, southern Assam’s Karimganj, and central Assam’s Nagaon where Muslims are a major voting force.

In a statement the AIUDF said that the party’s founder-president, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal will seek re-election from the Dhubri seat for the fourth consecutive term. He has consistently secured more than 40 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency since 2009.

The AIUDF nominated legislator Aminul Islam for the Nagaon seat and Sahabul Islam Choudhury for the Karimganj seat. The two seats are currently held by Pradyut Bordoloi of Congress and Kripanath Mallah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AIUDF was a constituent of the Congress-led Mahajot ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam. The two parties parted ways months after the electoral debacle.

The Congress accuses the AIUDF of being the BJP’s ‘B team’.