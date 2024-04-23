AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Asserts Indian Muslims' Ownership of Nation

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the Congress would distribute the nation’s assets among infiltrators. He claimed that the country belonged to Indian Muslims and would remain so.

Addressing a public meeting in the Old City, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Indian Muslims feel pride as they built great structures like the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Charminar, the Golconda fort, Jama Masjid and Macca Masjid.

Reacted to the remark of “those with large families,” Owaisi said a number of senior BJP, VHP and RSS leaders including Prime Minister Modi, former prime minister A.B. Vajpayee, home minister Amit Shah, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and VHP leader late Ashok Singhal had more than six siblings each.

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi held a door to door campaign in support of party president and Hyderabad candidate Asaduddin Owaisi at Kotla Alijah, Mir Alam Mandi and surrounding localities which form part of his Charminar Assembly segment.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son Nooruddin conducted door-to-door campaigns in several streets of Riyasatnagar. He met youngsters and posed for selfies with aged women.



