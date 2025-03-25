AICC forms drafting committee for party meet in Ahmedabad

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has formed a drafting committee for their upcoming meeting scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.The committee consists of big names such as Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Bhagel, and 13 others. Randeep Surjewala has been named the convenor of the drafting committee. AICC issued a press statement and informed about the development.Earlier, the AICC approved the proposal to form various committees for effective party organisation ahead of the AICC meeting scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, a press release said.The AICC issued a press release to inform the public about the development. The press release includes the names of the newly appointed reception committee, coordination committee, accommodation committee, session venue committee, session dias committee, CWC venue committee, and food committee members of Gujarat state.The Congress top leadership is all set to meet its district presidents in Delhi on March 27, 28 and April 3, as informed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on March 18.The decision was taken at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and state in-charges of AICC chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting discussed the AICC session to be held on 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad, Gujarat."Today in the meeting, there was a long discussion on the AICC session, which is going to be held on 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad. On 8th April, there will be a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad itself, and on the 9th, there will be the AICC session," Jairam Ramesh told reporters on March 18."Apart from this, a meeting of all the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents of the country has been called on 27th March, 28th March and 3rd April in this Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. This meeting is taking place after many years, I think after 16 years. The objective of this meeting is to make DCC stronger and how to bring DCC to the centre of our organization," he added.