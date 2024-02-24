AIADMK Launches LS Poll Campaign with AI-Generated Voice of Jayalalithaa

Chennai: The AIADMK launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday with the formal release of a brief audio clipping in which an Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated voice of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa urges the people to the strengthen the hands of Edappadi K Palaniswami by voting for the AIADMK.

The party general secretary also unveiled the party’s election slogan ‘Tamilar Urimai Meetpom, Tamil Nadu Kappoom’ (Redeem the Rights of Tamil People and Save Tamil Nadu) at the party headquarters in Lloyds Road when the top honchos had converged to celebrate the birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa.

In the short audio clip of the ‘voice’ of Jayalalithaa canvassing for her party putting Palaniswami at the centre of it all was played for media persons, to whose query on whom the party would project as their Prime Minister candidate, Palaniswami said that theirs was a regional party whose priority was to strive for the betterment of the people of the State.

Launching a scathing attack on the DMK, he said that though their alliance had 38 MPs from the State In Lok Sabha they had not done anything for the people of State, unlike the AIADMK that even stalled the proceedings of Parliament demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Water Commission.

Asked about a secret pact with the DMK, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK had no such secret understanding with any party. It was the DMK that was welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Khelo Games with their arms open after having raised ‘Go Back Modi’ slogans before coming to power.

To a question on the party’s alliance with other parties, he asked the media persons to wait for the announcement of the elections. Once the announcement came, the party would come out with the details of its coalition for the polls, he said. The people were waiting to vote for the AIADMK as they were disillusioned with the DMK rule, he added.

After garlanding the statues of party founder M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, the leaders held a discussion in the office to work out the strategies for the election.

It is learnt that the AIADMK was expecting the PMK and the DMDK to join hands with it for the elections. However, both the allies were also negotiating with the BJP for an alliance, which was not coming through due to the State BJP unit not that keen on acceding to their demands on seat-sharing.