Age Old Rivals Gear Up for Do or Die Poll in Sarvepalli

Tirupati: Nellore's Sarvepalli constituency, a bastion that has nurtured eminent political stalwarts, finds itself at the epicenter of an intense electoral battle between the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam.

This constituency, steeped in historical significance, has witnessed a dynamic shift in political allegiances over the decades. Its political landscape has been shaped by the legacies of illustrious leaders like Bezawada Gopala Reddy, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Andhra state who represented the region in the 1950s.

Sarvepalli has been a Congress bastion since 1955, with its candidates emerging triumphant in eight elections till now. However, there was a shift in fortunes from 1983 to 1999, when the TD clinched the seat. The Congress regained its foothold by winning the 2004 and 2009 elections, and currently, it is the YSRC that holds the MLA position.

At the heart of this electoral clash lies a high-stakes contest between incumbent agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, vying for an unprecedented third consecutive term, and TD’s politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, a former minister who has endured a string of consecutive defeats in the past four elections.

Undeterred by his previous setbacks, Somireddy is gearing up for a fifth and potentially defining electoral battle.

As the campaign trail intensifies, allegations of corruption and personal animosity have added fuel to the already fiery rivalry between Kakani and Somoireddy. The minister has levelled accusations of amassing wealth, including properties abroad, against his opponent, further escalating the tensions between the two adversaries.

He is banking on his political clout and mounted an intense campaign to secure a third consecutive term.

On the other hand, Somireddy, bolstered by the support of his son Raja Gopala Reddy and daughter-in-law Sruthi Reddy, has taken the electoral battle to the grassroots, engaging with local residents and championing long-standing issues. His recent agitation against the port authorities over the alleged shutdown of the Krishnapatnam container terminal, which could imperil thousands of jobs and substantial revenue, has garnered him sympathy and positioned him as a formidable contender.

Analysts predict a fiercely contested election, with the YSRC touting its development initiatives and the fulfillment of manifesto promises, while the TD capitalizes on anti-incumbency sentiments and the defection of disgruntled YSRCP leaders to its ranks.

The migration of influential figures from the ruling party to the opposition, coupled with allegations of neglect and parallel administration, has compounded the challenges faced by the incumbent YSRC.

…………

Total votes – 2,30,412

Male – 1,12,046

Female – 1,18,340

Others – 26