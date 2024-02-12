Age bar for TSPSC recruitments raised to 46 years by Congress

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday issued orders raising the upper age limit of candidates for direct recruitment exams from 44 to 46 years, with the decision applicable to all posts other than the uniform services, such as police and fire services.

The decision taken by the Congress government came as a relief to lakhs of government job seekers and unemployed youths who would have missed the opportunity to appear for recruitment exams due to the age bar, since the previous BRS government failed to conduct recruitment exams for the past two years.

The government issued the orders on Monday at the request of the secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), who cited the representations of the unemployed youths.

“A number of representations have been received from unemployed youth for considering relaxation of upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible for recruitments to various categories of posts,” the orders stated.

The government had earlier raised the maximum age limit by 10 years, from 34 years to 44 years for direct recruitment to TSPSC. The latest order is an extension of the previous one and will be effective for the ensuing recruitments.

There will be a corresponding increase in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories, namely BCs, SCs and STs, by two years. At present, there is a relaxation of five years for BCs, SCs and STs. With the latest increase of two years, their upper age limit will increase from 49 years to 51 years.