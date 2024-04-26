After phase one, PM is panicking: KC Venugopal after casting vote in Alappuzha

Congress candidate KC Venugopal cast his vote today at a polling booth in the Alappuzha constituency in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.Venugopal is in the electoral fray against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate AM Ariff and Bharatiya Janata Party's Sobha Surendran from the Alappuzha seat in KeralaAfter casting his vote, Venugopal told ANI, "I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. Our manifesto is for the people whereas BJP's is for Adani and Ambani. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats. The way BJP and CPM attacked Rahul Gandhi, the people of Wayanad will show that they are with him.The land of backwaters, with its history of swinging in favour of both the majors, Congress and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), comprises seven assembly segments spread across Alappuzha and Kollam districts, namely, Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam and Karunagappally.Alappuzha is a stronghold of Congress, though this constituency has a communist legacy. Venugopal has a successful electoral history in Alappuzha, where he won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 general elections.Voting in all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala is underway in the second phase.The results will be announced on June 4.Earlier, BJP-led NDA candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi cast his vote in Thrissur, Kerala in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday.After casting his vote, Gopi spoke about the significance of this election and the participation of the people in Kerala."You will see the people's hearts. The nation will see the participation of Kerala in the national development movement," sai Suresh Gopi, NDA candidate from Thrissur, after casting his vote. So the heart will bloom and Thrissur and such other constituencies in the states," Gopi said.