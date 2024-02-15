After Firing BRS, People are Getting Jobs: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, against the backdrop of issuing appointment letters to police constables, healthcare workers and teachers over the past month, on Thursday said that people of Telangana “were getting jobs” after they “fired BRS leaders” from their jobs.

Coming down hard on the previous BRS regime for allegedly ignoring filling up vacancies in government departments over the past decade, Reddy said: “As promised to the 30-lakh unemployed youth during Assembly polls, the Congress government has taken up the recruitment process. On the lines of the UPSC, jobs will be filled in a transparent manner through TSPSC. Group-1 exam will be conducted soon.”



Reddy was speaking after distributing appointment letters to teachers for government residential educational institutions (gurukulams) of the social welfare department at LB Stadium.



While the Congress government was working for the poor, BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and T. Harish Rao were resorting to mudslinging, he said.



“Harish asked me to resign from the CM post because he wants to become CM. Harish looks like another Aurangzeb, who has a history of killing his own family members to gain power. What did Harish do as a minister for 10 years? The BRS leaders ran away from attending the Assembly session to discuss the Medigadda issue,” Reddy said.



The Chief Minister questioned why the BRS government could not give jobs despite being in power for 3,650 days. “Within 70 days of the Congress forming the government, we have taken up the recruitment of 25,000 jobs. People will not show sympathy towards the BRS even if the leaders hang themselves,” he said.



“Nearly 6,450 single-teacher schools were closed in thandas and remote villages during the BRS regime. The previous government closed the schools with a conspiracy to deprive the poor of education,” he said.



Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will soon take up teacher recruitment through Mega DSC and ensure education access to the poor at their doorstep.



“All gurukul schools will be brought under one umbrella and set up in one campus, sprawling 20 acres. The government will take up this as a pilot project in Kodangal Assembly constituency and extend the same to all Assembly constituencies in phases. Officials were asked to identify suitable places to establish the gurukulams in each constituency,” Revanth Reddy said.



