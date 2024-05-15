Top
Adoni cops seize Rs 2.65 lakh worth illegal liquor, two held

14 May 2024 6:31 PM GMT
Adoni town police arrested two persons and seized Rs 2.65 lakh worth illegal liquor, being transported from Karnataka on Monday evening.

Kurnool: Adoni town police arrested two persons and seized Rs 2.65 lakh worth illegal liquor, being transported from Karnataka on Monday evening. During a routine check near Ranamandala hill, circle inspector Vikramasimha and his team seized 35 boxes (3,360 packets) of tetra packets of illegal liquor, being transported in an auto from Karnataka. The police arrested Narasimha and Lakshmi for further investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
