Adilabad ZP Chief of BRS Joins BJP

Adilabad: Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan of the BRS joined the BJP in the presence of G. Kishan Reddy at the party office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

After he was denied ticket, his relations with the BRS high command were strained during Assembly elections as the party reportedly doubted his support to its candidate Johnson Naik contested from Khanapur.

Rathod was elected as Narnoor ZPTC and later made Adilabad's ZP chairman.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and some BJP leaders of Utnoor accompanied him.

Ramesh Rathod wanted to join the Congress a few days ago through Kandi Srinivas Reddy of Adilabad in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

But, Congress MLA of Khanapur Vedma Bojju reportedly opposed his entry stating that Rathod did not inform about his joining though he was his neighbour in Utnoor and also raised objection to Kandi's involvement in the party matters in Khanapur.