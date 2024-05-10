Adilabad LS: All Women Congress Brigade Woos Women Voters

ADILABAD: A seven-member team of ‘Indira Fellowship for Women’, who are considered emerging leaders of the Congress, is striving hard to take the party’s ‘Naari Nyay’ close to women voters. This is part of their campaign in support of Congress candidate Atram Suguna from the Adilabad reserved seat.

The team members, all hailing from other states, register the names of women under 'Naari Nyay' so that they will be given top priority when the scheme is rolled out.

The tagline is ‘raise your voice and make your choice … cast your vote for change’. The fellowship talks about empowering women and transforming politics, encouraging them in politics and making them leaders, especially from the disadvantaged sections.

Their slogan ‘Mahila vikas hoga tho desh vikas hoga.. Naari nyay desh ka nyay se Juda huva hai’ is attracting women, especially poor and those from BPL families.

These members do house-to-house campaigns and educate women voters of all sections about the promise of `1 lakh aid per year under the Mahalakshmi scheme and 50 per cent reservations in the Central government jobs to women, higher salaries for Anganwadi, ASHA and Midday Meal workers, ‘one-year job guarantee’ for unemployed graduates and the proposed Savitri Bai Phule hostels for women, if the Congress is voted to power.

Yogitha Bhorkar, a team members, said the group was campaigning for Atram Suguna since she was the first Adivasi woman candidate from Adilabad.

She said the Congress party was committed to giving due share to women in all fields and serious efforts would be made to empower women with reservations and jobs and self-reliance.

Bhorkar, who was campaigning in the slum area of Adilabad town, said the Congress promised to fill the 30 lakh jobs that are lying vacant in the country and women will get their 50 per cent share in these jobs.

“This would be a major boost for the women in the country if people voted Congress to power,” she said, adding 50 per cent reservations for women in jobs is a revolutionary decision.

The team comprising Nisha Jamal, Kalai Selvi, Samitha, Lokesh of Tamil Nadu, Dr Vijaya Laxmi of Puducherry, Sifwa of Kerala, Srinithi of Karnataka and Yogitha Bokar of Delhi has been campaigning for the Congress candidate in the Adilabad LS constituency.

The members separately campaigned in different colonies and areas and undertake house-to-house campaigns along with local Congress leaders.

Dr Vijaya Laxmi said that Rahul Gandhi was directly associated with the Indira Fellowship for Women and they were working under his direct supervision. “He has sent us to work in the field of women's empowerment through politics,” she said.