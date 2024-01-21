Adilabad: The Congress is gaining clout in urban areas at the cost of the BRS and this is likely to boost its chances in the Lok Sabha elections.

In recent developments, the Congress won no-confidence motions that it moved against the chairman and vice-chairman, both BRS, in Mancherial and Naspur municipalities. The Congress will take over both municipalities.

Meanwhile, similar no-confidence motions were pending in Khanapur and Nirmal municipalities.

Congress MLA Premsagar Rao is focusing on the utilization of the district mineral funds of Singareni to take up development and welfare activities, especially in the urban areas under Mancherial Assembly constituency. These funds should be used only in the areas and Assembly constituencies where SCCL’s coal mining operations are taking place.

Allegations are that these funds were being mismanaged and used to undertake development works in Assembly constituencies that are outside the Singareni’s operational areas.

A sum of Rs.225 crore had been earmarked under the DMFT (district mineral foundation trust) for Mancherial district. Development works would be undertaken with these funds by the new chairman and vice-chairman in the two municipalities.

Mancherial, Chennur and Bellampalli Assembly segments in Mancherial district fall in the Peddapalli Parliament constituency which has seven assembly segments. The recently held Singareni elections gave fresh strength to the Congress and efforts are being made to resolve the pending problems faced by the local people in these municipalities. New development works are being taken up in these two urban sprawls.

With SCCL funds, MLA Premsagar got the road repair works done on the railway over-bridge in Mancherial town recently. The potholes-marred railway overbridge was causing several road accidents.

The MLA arranged blacktop sheets worth Rs.15 lakh as also the workforce from Chennai and completed the repair works on the railway over-bridge.

Also, under the MLA’s initiative, drinking water supply was made regular by fixing the leakages in the water pipes and laying new pipes where required under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in Mancherial and Naspur municipalities.