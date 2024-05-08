Top
Actor Venkatesh Conducts Roadshow for Khammam Cong Candidate

DC Correspondent
7 May 2024
Actor Venkatesh Conducts Roadshow for Khammam Cong Candidate
Actor Venkatesh participates in a roadshow in Khammam for party candidate Ramashyam Raghuram Reddy. — DC

Khammam: Cine actor Daggubati Venkatesh on Tuesday participated in a 3-km-long road show in Khammam in support of Congress candidate Ramashayam Raghuram Reddy. People lined the route and stood on the top of buildings to see him.

He shook a leg to songs from his movies at the old bus stand and zilla parishad junctions. Speaking at the end of the roadshow, Venkatesh asked the people to vote for Raghuram Reddy, who is his close relative.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhury and Raghuram Reddy accompanied Venkatesh.

