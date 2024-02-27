Actor Prakash Raj Voices Concerns Over Hindu Rashtra and Caste Classification

MANGALURU: Renowned actor Prakash Raj voiced skepticism about the concept of 'Hindu Rashtra,' asserting it could potentially lead to caste classification in the future. Speaking at a convention during the state conference of DYFI in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Prakash Raj expressed reservations about the implications of such a notion.

During the event, Prakash Raj remarked, "They want to achieve Hindu Rashtra. It won't be just Hindu Rashtra. Then they start speaking about Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and others. They want that. They are not interested in the education of our future generation. How can they know the importance of education?"





The actor underscored the crucial role of artists in speaking out against injustice. "An artist should speak because he is the representative of society. If he is silent, then society is silent. He is given a platform to give a voice to the voiceless," he stated.



Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, Rai criticized the focus on temple inaugurations, contrasting it with leaders fasting for independence decades ago. "While the country saw leaders fasting for independence seven decades ago, today the country is witnessing a leader fasting for the inauguration of a temple," he said.



Prakash Raj expressed skepticism about the leadership, stating, "He is a great actor. He changes five costumes in a day."

"BJP and RSS have kidnapped Bhagat Singh. They have kidnapped Patel and constructed his statue. They tried to kidnap Koti Chennaiah also, but people taught them a lesson," he added.

Rai urged a halt to religious divisiveness, cautioning against excessive digging into the past. "How much will you dig? Below a developed city, you may find settlements of the Harappa and Mohenjo-daro era. Will you go back to the Stone Age?" he questioned.

Stressing the importance of protecting minorities in a democracy, Rai asserted, "In a country, it is the responsibility of the majority to love and protect the minority."

Prakash Raj also stressed the need for the youth to question the leadership about unfulfilled promises.



