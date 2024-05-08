A vote for NDA is nod for steel plant privatization: Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the TD-led alliance, in this election, is seeking a mandate for privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the pride of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing an election meeting in Gajuwaka on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said it was he who stopped the privatisation of steel plant all these years. “The NDA is seeking a vote and would project this as a referendum for the steel plant privatisation,” he warned the people.

“The NDA could not privatise the steel plant because, as the Chief Minister, I did not give the nod,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding, “If you vote for the NDA in Gajuwaka, it is like giving your approval for privatisation of the plant.’’

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s criticism of his government in his Anakapalli speech, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the PM whether the National Democratic Alliance can guarantee Special Category Status to AP and assure the state that the steel plant will not be privatised?

"Modi blamed Chandrababu Naidu in the previous elections for turning Polavaram into an ATM. The very PM who called Chandrababu “highly corrupt,” is now praising him because he rejoined the NDA. It is for the people to reflect on the depth of political maneuvering and the extent to which allegiances shift according to circumstances," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Speaking at Rajanagaram in East Godavari, Jagan Mohan Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu sought help from Delhi through his sister-in-law Daggubati Purandeswari to stop the ongoing welfare distribution in AP.

"You are all witnessing the drama orchestrated by Chandrababu. The public elects a government, which rules the state for five years. But Chandrababu, with the help of Delhi, stirred up major controversies to inflict suffering on the people, leading a Chief Minister to engage in legal battles. This marks a new low in democracy," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said for the past five years, people have been receiving pensions at their doorsteps. “Because of Chandrababu Naidu, people are now running from pillar to post, to collect welfare assistance.”

“A Kurukshetra war is going to happen in six days. If you vote for Jagan in this election, all the welfare schemes will continue. If you vote for Chandrababu, it will spell the end of the schemes. The upcoming elections are not to elect MPs and MLAs but to decide whether to continue the welfare schemes or not,” the YSRC chief said.

Speaking about the schemes implemented in the education sector, he listed out the other welfare schemes implemented by YSRC like Asara, Sunnavaddi, Cheyutha, Kapu Nestam and EBC Nestam which empowered the people along with the distribution of 31 lakh house titles deeds. “Out of these, 22 lakh houses are under construction.”

Noting that the YSRC government stands for self-employment unlike the previous administration, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We have supported auto and taxi drivers under Vahana Mitra as also fishermen, small traders, lawyers etc.”

Explaining the schemes implemented in the health sector, he said, “No poor person should get into debt in terms of medical needs. The government has implemented free Aarogyasri health insurance with a limit of `25 lakh, Aarogya Asara for post-surgery needs, village clinics, and the family doctor concept to help the people at their doorsteps.”

Addressing the people in Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people have witnessed the development of north Andhra Pradesh with decentralised administration "As part of the three-capitals plan, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital; and, after June 4, I will take oath as the Chief Minister again."

He said Mulapeta port works worth `4,400 crore have been under rapid progress while two fishing harbours are being established in Budagatlapalem and Manchineela Peta. Another fishing harbour is coming up in Pudimadaka.

“We are also setting up fish landing centres. Further, the construction of Bhogapuram airport is at a brisk pace," said the CM.

He also highlighted the welfare measures like bringing in a kidney research centre in Uddanam, a region plagued by chronic kidney disease.