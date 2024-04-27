950 candidates to race for 17 MP posts from Telangana

The returning officers on Friday allowed the nominations of around 950 candidates, which include those filed by candidates belonging to major political parties. They rejected the nominations of at least 400 candidates till 11 pm on Friday. Scrutiny of nominations is still going on.

As many as 1,488 candidates have filed nominations in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.

Out of 114 nominations were filed in Adilabad, 91 nominations were accepted and 23 were rejected. Key contestants are Congress candidate Athram Suguna, BJP candidate G Nagesh and BRS candidate Athram Sukku.

In Chevella, 88 nominations were filed. Out of which, 10 nominations were accepted by the ROs.

In Bhongir, a total of 114 nominations were filed. Out of this, 91 were allowed and 23 rejected. The key candidates are Congress candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud and BRS candidate Kyama Mallesh.

In Hyderabad, a total 85 nominations were filed. While 58 of them were accepted, 27 were rejected. Congress candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi are key contestants.

In Karimnagar, 94 nominations were filed. Of which, 64 nominations were allowed and 30 nominations were rejected. In Khammam, 56 nominations out of a total 72 were accepted, while 16 were rejected. In Malkajgiri, RO received 177 nominations. Of which, 62 were accepted and 92 were rejected.

In Secunderabad, a total of 75 nominations were filed. Sixty-two nominations were accepted and 13 were rejected. In Nalgonda, 63 nominations were accepted and 51 nominations were rejected. The total nominations received in this constituency stood at 114.