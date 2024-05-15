86 destitutes from Seal Ashram cast votes, make history

Pune: In a heartwarming gesture as many as 86 destitutes were enabled to exercise their franchise on May 13 in the on-going Lok Sabha elections in the Maval Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra thanks to the relentless efforts of Seal Ashram officials at Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

First these destitutes, who could not avail government sponsored free vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lack of Aadhar Card, were first provided the essential Aadhar Card.



The Seal Ashram, with the help of the Mumbai-based NGO Harmony Foundation, approached the then Navi Mumbai Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.



Dr Abraham Mathai, Chairman of the Mumbai-based Harmony Foundation, and Chief Patron of the Seal Ashram pointed out to the Collector that every citizen had a “Right to Life” enshrined in the Constitution, and hence, no one could be denied vaccination.



The Collector’s office then held an Aadhar Camp at the Seal Ashram to provide its inmates their Aadhar Cards to get them their vaccination in 2021.



“It was a historic moment for these 86 destitutes staying at Seal Ashram at Panvel, who for the first time exercised their fundamental right to vote with the help of the Aadhar car,” said Dr Mathai.



He said for the first time in history, these destitute have had the opportunity to cast their votes, to make their voices heard, and to shape the future of India.



“Rarely do we find destitutes being given the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights through voting in an election,” Dr Mathai pointed out.



“Today these Aadhar Cards have enabled the destitute to exercise their voting rights on May 13 in the Maval Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, which provided them a sense of identity and belonging but also facilitated their inclusion in the democratic process,” Dr. Mathai noted.



He has appealed to the government authorities that the destitutes in the country should be provided an identity card like the Adhar card so that they could be included in the next census.

