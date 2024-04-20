77 Sets of Nomination Papers Filed for Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies

HYDERABAD: Seventyseven sets of nomination papers were filed by candidates from different political parties and independents in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Saturday. Sunday will be a holiday and the process ends on April 25.

Etala Rajendar and Etala Jamuna filed their second set of nomination papers for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seats, a usual practice for the couple. Rajendar had filed his papers earlier this week in the presence of Union minister Rajnath Singh and TS BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy.

BRS candidate Boinapally Vinod filed his nomination papers in Karimnagar. Rajesh Kumar Pulipati filed his nomination from the Congress in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.A number of independent candidates were filed nominations at different Lok Sabha constituencies including Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Nizamabad.