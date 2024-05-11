6Gs Will Help Congress Win, Says Ranjith

Hyderabad: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chevella constituency Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said on Friday that the Lok Sabha elections in Chevella is a straight contest between the Congress and the BJP. He said BRS has lost its relevance and no one is taking it seriously for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing street corner meetings on Friday as part of his hectic campaigning in the constituency, Ranjith Reddy said the people of Chevella are eager to elect the Congress with a bumper majority in Chevella as they are impressed with the performance of the Congress government, which has already delivered five out of six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power.

"Just a day is left for the election campaign to end. My campaigning has received overwhelming response from the people all these days. I have noticed during my campaigning that there is hardly any household in the Chevella constituency which did not receive the benefit of the Congress' six guarantees. Women are particularly happy with the free bus travel scheme in TSRTC buses, which was implemented by the Congress government within 48 hours of coming to power. Nearly 30 lakh women are availing this scheme every day and I have not seen any welfare scheme till date which benefits such a large number of people every day," Ranjith Reddy said.

Ranjith Reddy said the beneficiaries, who received free power up to 200 units, gas cylinders for Rs 500, Rajiv Arogyasri medical insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh, were expressing gratitude to the Congress for implementing these schemes within a short period.

“As the MP representing Chevella in the last five years, my major achievement was securing the state government's approval to abolish GO 111 which blocked the development of Chevella for the last three decades and people are happy at my performance as the MP,” he said